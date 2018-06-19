Saudi-led coalition enters main airport compound of Yemen's Hodeidah

A Saudi-led coalition entered the main compound of Yemen's Hodeidah airport on Tuesday, Yemeni military sources in the alliance and a resident told Reuters.

ADEN: A Saudi-led coalition entered the main compound of Yemen's Hodeidah airport on Tuesday, Yemeni military sources in the alliance and a resident told Reuters.

"They have stormed the airport," said one Yemeni military source. A resident said the forces stormed the airport after fierce battles broke out early in the morning between coalition forces and Iran-aligned Houthi fighters who hold the main port city of Hodeidah.

(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing By Ghaida Ghantous)