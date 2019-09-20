Saudi minister says complacency towards Iran will encourage further hostilities

DUBAI: Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday (Sep 19) complacency towards Iran will encourage it to commit further hostile acts which will have implications for the international community's peace and security.

He said on Twitter, the weekend attacks which targeted Saudi Aramco's oil installations was an "attack on the world" and that "this vicious attack is an extension of Iran's sabotage and aggressive policies and the international community must shoulder its responsibilities and take a firm stance against Iran's criminal behaviour."

Complacency with the Iranian regime will only encourage it to commit more acts of terrorism and sabotage in our region and around the world. — Adel Aljubeir عادل الجبير (@AdelAljubeir) September 19, 2019

Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attack. Tehran denied any involvement.