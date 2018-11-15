Saudi public prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi murder case

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Thursday he was seeking the death penalty for five out of 11 suspects charged in the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi policy, was killed in the country's Istanbul consulate on Oct. 2 after a struggle by a lethal injection dose and his body was dismembered and taken out of the building, he told reporters in Riyadh.

