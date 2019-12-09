Saudi shooter believed to have acted alone in US Navy base rampage: FBI

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PENSACOLA, Florida: Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone on Friday (Dec 6) when he killed three people and wounded eight at a US Navy base in Pensacola, Florida before being fatally shot by police, the FBI said on Sunday.

Rachel Rojas, special agent in charge of the FBI's Jacksonville office, said the shooter used a Glock model 45 9mm handgun that he had purchased legally in Florida.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We currently assess there was one gunman who perpetrated this attack and no arrests have been made in this case," Rojas, the lead investigator on the case, said at a news conference.

"We are looking very hard at uncovering his motive and I would ask for patience so we can get this right," she said.

Authorities confirmed the suspect was a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force who was on the base as part of a U.S. Navy training program designed to foster links with foreign allies.

The FBI identified him as Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A sheriff's deputy fatally shot the gunman, authorities said, ending the second deadly attack at a U.S. military base within a week. Within hours, Saudi Arabia's King Salman had called U.S. President Donald Trump to extend his condolences and pledge his kingdom's support in the investigation.

Rojas said there were several Saudi students who were close to the shooter and are cooperating with investigators.

"Their Saudi commanding officer has restricted them to base, and the Saudi government has pledged to fully cooperate with our investigation," she said. "I thank the kingdom for their pledge of full and complete cooperation."

