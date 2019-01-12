Saudi teen who fled her family arrives in Canada

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

An 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family this week saying she feared for her life arrived in Toronto on Saturday after Canada granted her asylum, according to a Reuters witness.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun grabbed international attention this week after she barricaded herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room to resist being sent home to her family, which denies any abuse.

Qunun refused to meet her father and brother, who arrived in Bangkok to try take her back to Saudi Arabia.

Instead, she took a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul on Friday and then a connecting flight to Toronto.

