Scheduling COVID vaccinations is still too tough in certain places-White House

WASHINGTON: White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday (Mar 1) that scheduling coronavirus vaccination appointments remains too difficult in many places.

In a press briefing by the White House COVID-19 Response Team and other public health officials, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said she was "really worried" about states rolling back measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over half a million Americans.



