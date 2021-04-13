Scotland to ease some COVID-19 restrictions early

LONDON: Scotland will ease some lockdown restrictions for domestic travel and outdoor meetings earlier than expected, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday (Apr 13).

She said people would be permitted to travel anywhere within Scotland to see family and friends for outdoor meetings from Apr 16, ten days earlier than planned, and those meetings could from then take place with six people from up to six households rather than four from two households.

