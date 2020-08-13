Three dead in Scottish train crash

STONEHAVEN, United Kingdom: Three people died when a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland on Wednesday (Aug 12), police said, following heavy rains and severe flooding across parts of the region overnight.

The crash occurred in the morning close to the town of Stonehaven, around 25km south of Aberdeen. Smoke could be seen rising from the scene in pictures broadcast on television news channels.

"Very sadly despite the best efforts of paramedics, we can confirm that three people have been pronounced dead at the scene," British Transport Police said in a statement.



With smoke rising, derailed carriages lie at the scene of a train crash near Stonehaven in northeast Scotland. Police say three people died. AFP/Michal Wachucik

The driver is believed to be one of the fatalities, according to police, with six other people hospitalised, although none of their injuries are thought to be serious.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union also told the domestic Press Association agency that the train conductor was another victim.

Union TSSA said the train was the 6.38am service travelling from Aberdeen to Glasgow.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon initially told the Scottish Parliament that there were "early reports of serious injuries" after noting on Twitter the crash was "an extremely serious incident".

Sturgeon said it occurred in an area where it was difficult for emergency services to access.

About 30 emergency vehicles were attending the scene of the derailment which happened at 9.40am (4.40pm Singapore time).

HEAVY FLOODING

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene."

Thunderstorms and torrential rain battered parts of central and eastern Scotland overnight, creating hazardous travelling conditions.

Photos posted on social media by local authorities showed heavy flooding in the nearby town of Stonehaven early on Wednesday.

Network Rail Scotland, the company which looks after the rail infrastructure, said it was working alongside emergency services.

"It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known," it said.

Moments after the emergency services had been notified of the accident, Network Rail reported there had been a landslip close by.

The local arm of Britain's National Health Service said it was setting up "major incident support" in Aberdeen for relatives and friends of anyone involved in the incident.

One casualty was reportedly airlifted to hospital AFP/Michal Wachucik

The BBC reported that one casualty was airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Local MP Andrew Bowie said a "major emergency service response" was under way and he had spoken to the British transport minister, Grant Shapps, about the incident.

Shapps added on Twitter that he was in touch with Network Rail and other agencies and vowed "the UK hovernment will provide every support".

Britain's last major rail derailment was in 2007 in Cumbria, in northwest England, when a train on the main west coast line left the tracks, killing one passenger and seriously injuring 30 others.