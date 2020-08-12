Serious injuries after train derails in UK, says Scotland's first minister

LONDON: A number of people were seriously injured in a passenger train derailment on Wednesday morning (Aug 12) on the east coast of Scotland, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said, as she declared a major incident.

Television footage showed dark smoke billowing from a woodland area near Stonehaven, just south of the oil city of Aberdeen, after the ScotRail train derailed following heavy rain overnight.

Huge billowing black smoke from train on fire after derelailing near Stonehaven. pic.twitter.com/Rk01bS5RLI — Chris Harvey (@ChristopherHarv) August 12, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was saddened to learn of the "very serious incident" in Aberdeenshire and his thoughts were with all those affected.

One media report cited by Sky News said one person had died, however that has not been confirmed.

"Although details are still emerging I am afraid to say there are early reports of serious injuries," Sturgeon said.

"This is an extremely serious incident. I've had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved."

Only pictures I've seen so far, this is truly tragic 2 people are now said to have died from this - hearts go out to all involved and everyone at Scotrail pic.twitter.com/m2x26AYsEC — Euan Steuart @EDs Trains #TMRGUK (@EuanSteuart) August 12, 2020

Police received reports of a train derailing near Stonehaven, a town 15km south of Aberdeen, at 9.40am on Wednesday.

"Emergency services are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing," a Police Scotland spokeswoman said.

We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed.



Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.



All further updates will be shared here. — British Transport Police (@BTP) August 12, 2020

TV footage showed two air ambulances in a field near the scene, alongside about 25 police vehicles and ambulances.

