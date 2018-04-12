Scottish court orders further hearing on Catalan extradition case

A court in Edinburgh on Thursday ordered a further procedural hearing in the case of Catalan former minister Clara Ponsati, who is fighting an extradition request from Spain where she is wanted to face charges of rebellion.

Ponsati, currently working as a professor at Scotland's University of St Andrews, is one of several Catalan leaders being sought by the Spanish courts for their part in organising an independence referendum last year that Madrid deemed illegal.

