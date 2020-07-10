Search resumes for 'Glee' star feared drowned on lake

LOS ANGELES: The search resumed on Thursday for former "Glee" star Naya Rivera who is feared to have drowned while boating on a lake north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Rivera, 33, who played high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in the television series until 2015, went missing on Wednesday after renting a boat on Lake Piru with her four year old son, Ventura County Sheriff's officials said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The child was found later alone in the drifting boat and told authorities they had both gone swimming but his mother never returned.

"This may well be a case of drowning," Capt. Eric Bushaw told reporters on Wednesday. Lake Piru is a recreational reservoir about 50 miles north of Downtown Los Angeles.

Former "Glee" cast members said they were praying for Rivera.

"We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us," actress Heather Morris posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Glee," the television show about a high school choir that was one of the biggest pop culture hits 10 years ago, has seen its share of tragedy.

Actor Cory Monteith, who played football player Finn, died of a drug overdose in 2013, and Mark Salling, who played Puck, killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

