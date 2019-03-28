Seattle police report multiple victims in shooting

SEATTLE: A shooting in Seattle on Wednesday (Mar 27) left multiple victims struck by gunfire, city police said on Twitter, as local media reported one person dead and three others wounded, including a bus driver.

The Seattle Times, citing police accounts, reported that one individual was detained by law enforcement after the shooting.

The bus driver was wounded in the torso but managed to walk to a gurney to be transported by paramedics to a hospital, the newspaper quoted a transit union president as saying.

It was unclear whether the bus driver was targeted, Kenneth Price, head of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587, told the Times.

According to Police Chief Carmen Best, four people were shot, one of them fatally, in the burst of violence in North Seattle, the newspaper reported.

A Seattle police tweet said: "Multiple victims in shooting incident." No further official details were immediately available.

