Self-cleaning mask can kill viruses with heat from phone charger, researchers say

HAIFA, Israel: Israeli researchers say they have invented a reusable face mask that can kill the coronavirus with heat by drawing power from a mobile phone charger.

The disinfecting process takes about 30 minutes - and users should not wear the mask while it is plugged in, said Professor Yair Ein-Eli, who led the research team at Technion University in Haifa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new mask has a USB port that connects to a power source such as a standard cellphone charger that heats an inner layer of carbon fibers to up to 70 degrees Celsius, high enough to kill viruses.

Ein-Eli said disposable masks, in high demand globally during the health crisis, were not economically or environmentally friendly.

"You have to make it reusable and friendly, and this is our solution," he said about the invention.

The prototype looks like a standard N95 face mask, with a valve at the front and rubber bands to hold it in place around the head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The researchers submitted a patent for the mask in the United States in late March and say they are discussing commercialising the product with the private sector.

It will likely sell at a US$1 premium over the price of a typical disposable face mask, the researchers say.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram