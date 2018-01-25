Self-driving Tesla crashes into fire engine in California

SAN FRANCISCO: A car reportedly engaged in self-drive mode crashed into a parked fire engine in Los Angeles County on Monday (Jan 22).

Culver City's fire service said a Tesla Model S vehicle had "ploughed into the rear" of one of its fire engines, while the truck was attending to another accident on a highway.

While working a freeway accident this morning, Engine 42 was struck by a #Tesla traveling at 65 mph. The driver reports the vehicle was on autopilot. Amazingly there were no injuries! Please stay alert while driving! #abc7eyewitness #ktla #CulverCity #distracteddriving pic.twitter.com/RgEmd43tNe — Culver City Firefighters (@CC_Firefighters) January 22, 2018

The fire service added that there were no injuries reported from the crash with the Tesla.

According to CNBC, the driver said the car was on Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system.



The incident has prompted investigators from the National Traffic Safety Board to examine the crash.

CNBC added that the field investigation will focus on both driver and vehicle factors. In a statement sent to US media, Tesla said: "Autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver."

GM SELF-DRIVING CAR INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT LAST DECEMBER

Last December, a self-driving General Motors Chevy Bolt in autopilot mode crashed into a motorcyclist in San Francisco, injuring him.

The motorcyclist is currently suing GM, BBC said in a report.

According to GM, its vehicle had been changing lanes when the gap ahead closed.

While the Chevy Bolt had been re-centering itself in the original lane, a Honda motorcycle travelling at a faster speed had moved into the car's way, glanced off its side, wobbled and fallen over, GM added.

"Safety is our primary focus when it comes to developing and testing our self-driving technology," a GM spokesman told the BBC.

However, the motorcyclist disputes GM's account, stating that the car "suddenly veered" into his lane.

