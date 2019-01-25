Senate intel panel subpoenas former Trump lawyer Cohen, says Cohen adviser

The Senate intelligence committee has subpoenaed President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to testify before the panel in mid-February, a day after Cohen said he planned to postpone an appearance next week before Congress, MSNBC and CNN reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, exits the United States Courthouse after sentencing at the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
"This morning the Senate Intelligence Committee served Michael Cohen with a subpoena," Davis said in a statement.

