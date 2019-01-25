Senate intel panel subpoenas former Trump lawyer Cohen, says Cohen adviser

The Senate intelligence committee has subpoenaed President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to testify before the panel in mid-February, a day after Cohen said he planned to postpone an appearance next week before Congress, MSNBC and CNN reported on Thursday.

WASHINGTON: The Senate intelligence committee on Thursday subpoenaed President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to testify, a day after Cohen said he planned to postpone an appearance next week in the House of Representatives, Cohen's adviser Lanny Davis said.

"This morning the Senate Intelligence Committee served Michael Cohen with a subpoena," Davis said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by David Alexander; editing by Diane Craft)