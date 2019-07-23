Senators Grassley, Wyden announce bipartisan proposal to lower drug prices

U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and the panel's leading Democrat Senator Ron Wyden announced Tuesday a bipartisan proposal to lower the price of prescription drugs, and said the committee would vote on the legislation on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks to reporters on his way from the Senate floor after a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The plan would improve incentives to increase negotiation between the prescription drug plans and manufacturers, a finance committee statement said.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Source: Reuters

