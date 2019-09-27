Senators urge Walmart, others to stop selling all tobacco products

World

Senators urge Walmart, others to stop selling all tobacco products

Six Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday asked Walmart Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Rite Aid Corp and Dollar General Corp to stop selling all tobacco products.

FILE PHOTO: A man holds an electronic cigarette as he vapes at a Vape Shop in Monterrey
FILE PHOTO: A man holds an electronic cigarette as he vapes at a Vape Shop in Monterrey, Mexico February 1, 2019. FREUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Six Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday asked Walmart Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Rite Aid Corp and Dollar General Corp to stop selling all tobacco products.

The senators cited the "public health crises" of use of e-cigarette products by children and the recent outbreak of vaping related illnesses and deaths.

(Reporting by Bryan Pietsch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark