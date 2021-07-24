Senior US diplomat to lead talks with Russia next week: State Department

WASHINGTON: Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US delegation in a meeting of the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva on Jul 28, the State Department said on Friday (Jul 23).

"This meeting follows up on a commitment made between President Biden and Russian President Putin to have a deliberate and robust dialogue between our two nations that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures," the department said in a statement.



