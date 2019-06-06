Senior US House Democrat says support lacking for formal Trump impeachment inquiry
WASHINGTON: The chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday (Jun 5) there did not appear to be support at the moment for a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia probe.
"It very well may come to a formal impeachment inquiry," Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler told CNN in an interview. "There does not appear to be support for it now. And we will see. The support may develop."