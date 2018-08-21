Serbia may reintroduce compulsory military service -president

Serbia is considering whether to revert to compulsory military service, seven years after abolishing conscription, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

The military of the European Union applicant country that emerged after the bloody collapse of former Yugoslavia in the 1990s was fully professionalised in 2011, but it is poorly paid and equipped.

The country has retained voluntary service and reserve units.

