BELGRADE: Serbia's finance minister, Dusan Vujovic, has stepped down for personal reasons, the government said on Tuesday.

The government said Prime Minister Ana Brnabic had received a letter from Vujovic informing her in detail about the reasons for his departure.

"The reasons for Vujovic's resignation are of personal nature," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Andrew Heavens)