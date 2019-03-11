Seven dead in Brazil floods

SAO PAULO: Floods caused by torrential rains in and around Brazil's financial hub Sao Paulo killed seven people overnight, firefighters said on Monday (Mar 11).

"We regret the unfortunate deaths of seven people," the fire service said on Twitter, adding that four others were injured.

Advertisement

Four of the dead and two of the injured were members of the same family, whose house collapsed in Riberao Pires on the outskirts of Brazil's largest city, located in the southeast of the country.

Three others drowned, two of them on a Sao Paulo boulevard and the other in Sao Bernardo do Campo, not far from the huge city, officials said.

The late summer rains submerged several neighbourhoods and blocked major arteries into the metropolis, cutting train and bus services in some areas.

Mudslides also occurred in some parts of the sprawling metropolis, with more heavy rain forecast for later Monday.

Advertisement