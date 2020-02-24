Seven wounded in shooting at flea market outside Houston, Texas

HOUSTON: A gunman opened fire at a Houston, Texas-area flea market on Sunday (Feb 24) wounding seven people, and a suspect was taken into custody at the scene, the sheriff said.

"No one is critically wounded," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter, adding that the victims were being taken to hospital.

"Some injuries may have been a result of a bullet ricochet. A male is detained at the scene," Gonzalez said.

Local media reported that emergency calls about the shooting came in at around 7.40pm local time from an unincorporated area of Harris county north of Houston proper.

