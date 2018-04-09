Several dead, wounded in strike on Syria air base: State media

DAMASCUS: Loud explosions were heard near the T-4 airfield in the Syrian city of Homs in the early hours of Monday (Apr 9), Syrian state media reported.

It said that the airfield was targeted with several missiles and that Syrian air defence was responding, adding there were fatalities.

The attack came soon after United States President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Damascus and its allies condemning a chemical attack in rebel-held territory.

"Dead and wounded in the missile strike on the Tayfur airport," state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

Several US officials said there was no truth to reports that the U.S. military had launched air strikes against a Syrian government air base.



"At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria," a Pentagon spokesman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable."