Several injured as massive explosion rips through Paris bakery

PARIS: A massive explosion probably caused by a gas leak gutted the ground floor of a building in central Paris's shopping district on Saturday (Jan 12), seriously injuring at least nine people, French police said.

A police source said the explosion tore apart a bakery on the rue Trevise in the Grands Boulevards district. The force of the blast shattered nearby storefronts and rocked buildings hundreds of metres away, witnesses said.

Firemen work at the site of an explosion in a bakery shop in the 9th District in Paris, France on Jan 12, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

"The situation is now under control," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters on the scene. He said more than 200 firemen were involved in the rescue operation.

Firemen wheel a stretcher carrying a man injured in an explosion in a bakery shop in the 9th District in Paris, France, January 12, 2019 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An eyewitness who was staying at a hotel nearby said he saw a huge fire erupt in the building blown out by the blast.

"There was broken glass everywhere, storefronts were blown out and windows were shattered up to the third and fourth floors," said 38-year-old David Bangura.

He said that as he approached the scene, a woman was crying for help from the first floor of a building: "Help us, help us, we have a child".

Two helicopters landed on the nearby Place de l'Opera to evacuate victims.

Authorities were on high alert in the French capital for a ninth consecutive Saturday of "yellow vest" protests, with large parts of the city centre blocked off by riot police.

