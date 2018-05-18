Several killed in Texas high school shooting; one suspect in custody, another detained

SANTA FE, Texas: Between eight to 10 people were killed in a shooting on Friday (May 18) at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, after a gunman, believed to be a student, fired several shots in a classroom.

KHOU 11 News Houston reported that the shooter was in custody, citing the school's assistant principal, almost one hour after first reports of the incident. The shooter is a student at the school, KHOU 11 reported federal officials as saying.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later confirmed in a tweet that one suspect was in custody while another had been detained. He also confirmed that one police officer had been injured and was being treated, but that the "extent of his injuries are unknown".

One is in custody, a second one detained. An injured police officer is being treated, the extent of his injuries are unknown. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 18, 2018

Local media reported that there were "multiple casualties", although there has been no confirmation from authorities yet.

CBS and ABC13, citing law enforcement sources, reported that there were at least eight killed.

US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter: "Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"

The school district had posted on Facebook earlier that the Santa Fe High School, located about 48km southeast of Houston, was on lockdown because of an incident involving an active shooter.

The school district later updated that the situation was "contained" and there were "confirmed injuries".

"Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location," it added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also tweeted that it was responded to a "school shooting at Santa Fe High School".

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. pic.twitter.com/LXC6d8jTYZ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 18, 2018

Houston-area media reported that the Harris County and Galveston County sheriff's offices were also sending deputies to the scene, and that multiple air ambulances and a mass casualty ambulance was called to the school.

Aerial video outside the Santa Fe school broadcast on local television showed police escorting lines of students out of the building and then searching them for weapons as multiple police cars and at least two ambulances stood by.

Sophomore Leila Butler told the local ABC affiliate that fire alarms went off at about 7.45am local time (8.45pm, Singapore time).

"There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting, and this girl got shot in the leg," an eyewitness identified as Nikki told local television station KTRK.

Parent Richard Allen told KTRK he arrived at the school soon after the shooting and reported seeing a number of victims being taken away in ambulances.

"My son said someone went into the art room and started shooting a lot of the kids," Allen said.

Student Paige Curry told local media that she heard gunshots and then a fire alarm, after which students were taken out by teachers to a nearby gas station.

"I saw some girl - she had, you know, she got shot in the kneecap, I guess. So she had a bandage around it. She was limping and then the firemen came and got her," another student, who gave his first name as Tyler, told CBS.