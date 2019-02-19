Several people 'buried' in avalanche at Swiss ski resort

GENEVA: Several skiers were buried in an avalanche on the slopes of the Swiss Alps resort of Crans-Montana, local police said on Tuesday (Feb 19).

The Nouvelliste, a local newspaper, quoted the commune's president Nicolas Feraud as saying that 10 to 12 people were believed to be trapped under the snow.

"An avalanche occurred in the Plaine-Morte sector, search and rescue teams are on the site. Several people are buried," Valais cantonal police said in a tweet.

Two helicopters and rescue teams were at the site.

The resort is due to host women's World Cup races of the Alpine circuit next weekend.

The avalanche occurred at about 2.15pm local time (9.15pm Singapore time), after warm temperatures began melting heavy snow over the past week.

At an altitude of about 3,000m, Plaine-Morte is the highest ski track at the Crans-Montana resort.

Crans-Montana's website had listed the risk of an avalanche at two on a scale that runs from one (lowest risk) to five.

Tuesday's avalanche was unusual in that it affected a designated ski track, while the vast majority of deadly avalanches in the Alpine nation hit people skiing off-piste.

Traffic is higher than normal at ski resorts across Switzerland this week because of mid-term school holidays.