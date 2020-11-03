Several wounded in Vienna shooting near synagogue

VIENNA: Multiple gunshots were fired in central Vienna on Monday evening (Nov 2), according to police, with the location of the incident close to a major synagogue.

Police urged residents to keep away from all public places or public transport.

One attacker was "dead" and another "on the run", while one police officer had been seriously injured, Austria's interior ministry said according to news agency APA.



"It appears to be a terror attack" with several people injured and several attackers involved, Austrian Interior Minster Karl Nehammer told public broadcaster ORF.

Frequent sirens could be heard in central Vienna as emergency services responded to the incident.

Armed police control a passage near the opera in central Vienna on Nov 2, 2020, following a shooting near a synagogue. (Photo: AFP/Joe Klamar)

The president of Vienna's Jewish community Oskar Deutsch said that shots had been fired "in the immediate vicinity" of the Stadttempel synagogue but added that it was currently unknown whether the synagogue itself had been the target of an attack.

He said that the synagogue and office buildings at the same address had been closed at the time of the attack.

"It sounded like firecrackers, then we realised it was shots," said one eyewitness quoted by ORF.

A shooter had "shot wildly with an automatic weapon" before the police arrived and opened fire, the witness added.



An armed policeman guards the passage of the state opera in central Vienna on Nov 2, 2020, following a shooting near a synagogue. (Photo: AFP/Joe Klamar)

A police spokesman said a large police deployment was under way in central Vienna. A Reuters photographer said a wide area had been cordoned off.

Vienna police urged people not to share video and photos via social media. "This jeopardises police forces as well as the civilian population," they said on Twitter.

In 1981, two people were killed and 18 people were injured during an attack by two Palestinians at the same synagogue. In 1985, a Palestinian extremist group attacked Vienna airport with hand grenades and attack rifles, killing three civilians.

In recent years Austria has been spared the sort of large-scale attacks seen in Paris, Berlin and London.

In August, authorities arrested a 31-year-old Syrian refugees suspected of trying to attack a Jewish community leader in the country's second city Graz. The leader was unhurt.