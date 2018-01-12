Shallow earthquake shakes buildings in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR: A shallow earthquake shook buildings in El Salvador on Thursday afternoon, emergency services in the country said.

Alarms sounded as locals evacuated buildings in the capital, San Salvador, according to a Reuters witness.

Emergency services in the Central American country said the quake measured at magnitude 4.0. The quake was measured at a depth of 4 kilometers, according to the government.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria)