Sheldon Adelson, founder of Las Vegas Sands and GOP power broker, dies

LAS VEGAS: Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire mogul and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness, his wife said on Tuesday (Jan 12).

Miriam Adelson and the Las Vegas Sands Corporation both released statements confirming Adelson's death. He was 87 years old.

“Our founder and visionary leader, Sheldon G Adelson, passed away last night at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma,” Las Vegas Sands said in a statement.

“In Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore, Mr Adelson's vision for integrated resorts transformed the industry, changed the trajectory of the company he founded, and reimagined tourism in each of those markets,” it added.



The chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation brought singing gondoliers to the Las Vegas Strip and foresaw correctly that Asia would be an even bigger market.



With a net worth of US$33.9 billion as of March 2019, Adelson ranked as the world's 24th richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“If you do things differently, success will follow you like a shadow,” he said during a 2014 talk to the gambling industry in Las Vegas.

A combative self-made man raised in a poor Jewish immigrant family in Boston, Adelson established hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore. His wealth made him a formidable figure in US politics as he bankrolled Republicans including businessman-turned-president Donald Trump and fought Democrats. He also was a prominent supporter of Israel.

"He was an American patriot, a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel," former President George W. Bush said in a statement.

The Adelsons were prolific backers of Trump's 2016 presidential bid, spending US$20 million on the campaign and then US$5 million more for his inauguration. The casino magnate was in regular contact with Trump after he took office and saw some of his cherished goals relating to Israel come to fruition including the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem in a break with decades of American policy. Adelson attended the embassy dedication ceremony in May 2018.

His empire in the United States, Macau and Singapore was exemplified by the Venetian resort casino in Las Vegas, which boasted replicas of landmarks from Venice, Italy, like canals, the Rialto Bridge and the bell tower of St. Mark's Basilica. He filled his gambling hubs with trendy restaurants and shops, making them luxury destinations for business travelers and tourists alike.

Las Vegas Sands Corporation owns Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore.

