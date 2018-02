DAKAR: A merchant marine vessel with 22 Indian crew is missing in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of West Africa, India's minister of external affairs, Sushma Swaraj, tweeted on Sunday.

The vessel, managed by Hong Kong-based Anglo-Eastern, has been missing since Friday and was last seen in Benin's waters, Anglo-Eastern said in a tweet.

