Shooting reported near California high school, suspect apprehended

LOS ANGELES: Police said a possible suspect has been apprehended after a person was shot and wounded on Tuesday (Oct 22) just outside a high school in Santa Rosa, California.

A search for the weapon was still ongoing, authorities said on Twitter.

Santa Rosa police called the shooting an "isolated" incident just beyond the walls of Ridgway High School, and said there were no further reports of violence on the campus.

Incident update from Captain John Cregan #ridgewayshooting pic.twitter.com/PrxYji0One — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) October 22, 2019

One person was wounded in the shooting and receiving medical treatment, police said. The victim was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and was currently in triage, a spokesman for the hospital said.

It was not immediately clear if the wounded person was a student or an adult.

A representative for Santa Rosa police could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Ridgway High School, another nearby high school and a junior college in the city of nearly 180,000 people were placed on lockdown after the shooting. Santa Rosa is about 80 kilometres north of San Francisco.

