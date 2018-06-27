Shopping mall in central Moscow evacuated after fire - witness

MOSCOW: A shopping mall in central Moscow was evacuated on Wednesday after a fire broke out there, a Reuters witness said.

A fire started on the roof of the mall, which is called Atrium and is located near one of Moscow's biggest railway stations, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.

A World Cup soccer match is due to take place at a Moscow stadium later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)