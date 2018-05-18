Shots fired at Trump's golf resort in Doral, Florida: Police

FLORIDA: Shots were fired and a suspect was taken into custody at Trump National Doral Golf Club, a resort owned by President Donald Trump, early on Friday (May 18) morning, police said.

No victims were reported, the Doral Police Department said on Twitter.

DPD responded to a shots fired call at the Trump National Golf Resort. Subject is in custody. No known Victims at this point. CP with media area at the parking lot of Carolina Ale house. More info to follow. Again, no known Victims at this time. No further threat. pic.twitter.com/vmNx0HcDph — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) May 18, 2018





Trump National Doral Golf Club, an 800-acre resort outside of Miami, is home to four championship golf courses, including the Blue Monster, which plays host to a PGA Tour event each year.

Trump bought the property for US$150 million in 2012.

