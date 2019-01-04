Armed person arrested after shots fired in German city of Cologne

BERLIN: A shooting in the centre of the western German city of Cologne on Friday (Jan 4) might be related to biker gangs, a police spokesman said.

He added that police detained one armed person after shots were fired close to the city's main train station, which serves as a major transport hub in the region.

German tabloid Bild said that police cannot rule out there might be additional gunmen.

Police advised on Twitter to stay away from the area near the central train station and landmark Cologne Cathedral as they prepared to search the building with special units.

