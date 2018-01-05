Singapore Airlines A380 forced to land at small New York airport amid winter storm

SQ26 from Frankfurt to New York was diverted from the city's main John F Kennedy International Airport.

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines-operated jumbo jet bound for New York's John F Kennedy International Airport was diverted to a smaller airfield instead on Thursday (Jan 4) amid a massive blizzard.



New York's main JFK Airport suspended flights due to "strong winds and whiteout conditions". It is scheduled to resume operations at 7am Eastern Time (8pm Singapore time).

Due to strong winds and whiteout conditions, flights at JFK have been temporarily suspended. Travelers are urged to contact their airline carriers for updates on resumption of service — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 4, 2018

According to flight tracking site FlightAware, SQ26 from Frankfurt to New York was scheduled to land at JFK Airport at 11.07am Eastern Time on Thursday.

However, it was diverted and landed at the smaller Stewart International Airport, about 130km north of JFK Airport, at 12.25pm instead.

The plane was an Airbus A380, which is the world's largest passenger jet.

Singapore Airlines said that as the airport does not cater gates for A380 aircraft, stairs had to be brought to the plane for passengers to disembark.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It took more than three hours before the 325 passengers could exit the aircraft, according to a CNBC report.

SIA said passengers were served refreshments after they alighted from the plane. Ground transportation was then arranged for the affected passengers to New York.



The flight was one of thousands that have been cancelled or diverted as a giant winter "bomb cyclone" walloped the US East Coast.

