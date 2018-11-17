Woman arrested in hit-and-run case that injured Singapore student at University of Buffalo

SINGAPORE: A woman has been arrested in relation to a hit-and-run accident in the United States that left a Singaporean student with serious injuries.

Singaporean Renuka Ramanadhan, 20, was in a critical condition after being hit by a car on the University of Buffalo campus on Nov 1. She remains in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, said the university.



University at Buffalo Police arrested on Friday (Nov 16) Hannah Christensen, 20, who has been charged with "leaving the scene of a serious injury accident without reporting".

Both are students at the university.

Police said Christensen was driving a 2005 Honda Civic and ran into Ms Renuka as she was crossing Hadley Road in front of Hadley Village apartments, where she lives, at about 10pm.

A person who knew Christensen said she had said she struck something on campus, and identified Christensen to police, the university said.

Police then obtained a warrant to seize Christensen's vehicle for evidence collection.



Christensen has been cooperative with police during the investigation, it added.



The university also said it has a process to address violations of its students' code of conduct but cannot confirm or comment on disciplinary actions involving students due to federal privacy laws.