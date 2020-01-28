Singaporean pleads guilty to careless driving after fatal accident in New Zealand: Reports

QUEENSTOWN: A Singaporean tourist pleaded guilty to three charges of careless driving after a fatal crash involving three vehicles that killed an 84-year-old woman in New Zealand.

Dalbert Tin, 29, appeared in a court in Queenstown on Monday (Jan 27) and was remanded by the judge for sentencing on Feb 10, according to the New Zealand Herald.



In the incident on Jan 14, Tin crossed the centre line on Frankton Road in Queenstown, hitting a motorcycle rider and causing a collision with Noelene Tait’s car, according to New Zealand news website Stuff. Neither vehicle showed signs of braking before impact, it added.

Mrs Tait, a violinist and former nurse, died at the scene.

The motorcyclist, Glen Cherry, attempted to avoid the car but failed. Tin’s car struck him on the right leg and he was thrown down a bank, causing serious leg injuries, Stuff said.

Tin’s wife Koo Mei Chiee, who was sleeping in the passenger seat, also suffered stomach and abdominal injuries, reported the Otago Daily Times.



He told police he “did not know why he was in the opposite lane”, said Prosecuting Constable Dan Andrew.

Court documents listed his address as a hotel in Queenstown and he is in the country on a tourist visa.

His lawyer Louise Denton said Tin would rather see the money he was spending on accommodation go towards the victim.