Singaporean man gets life sentence for Perth murder of ex-wife

PERTH: A 69-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to life in prison by an Australian court on Thursday (Nov 22) for murdering his ex-wife and dumping her body in a suitcase in Perth's Swan River.



According to a report by Australia’s ABC news, businessman Ban Ah Ping was found guilty in September of murdering 58-year-old Annabelle Chen.

Advertisement

Local fishermen found her half-naked body stuffed inside a suitcase that was floating in the water at Fremantle on Jul 2, 2016.



The couple’s 27-year-old daughter, Tiffany Wan, was jailed four years and 10 months for attempting to cover up the crime.



Wan initially lied to the police that she had seen her mother walking out of their house and leaving in a car driven by an Asian-looking man.

But father and daughter later turned on each other and each claimed the other had killed Ms Chen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ABC report said Wan claimed her father had hit Ms Chen with a metal paperweight during an argument about money.

Wan said she helped to lie to the police about the crime as she idolised her father and felt that she could not betray him.



Ban gave a conflicting statement during their trial earlier this year, and said Wan had told him she had killed Ms Chen during a fight in her bedroom.

He said he had helped to dispose of Ms Chen's body as he wanted to protect his child, the report added.



The jury had found Ban guilty of the murder while Wan was convicted of being an accessory to the crime.