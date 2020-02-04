Sinn Fein establish clear lead in opinion poll ahead of Irish election

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald
FILE PHOTO: Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald in Brussels, Belgium, on Apr 1, 2019. (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir)

DUBLIN: Irish nationalists Sinn Fein have surged to the top of an opinion poll five days ahead of an election that looks set to be a major breakthrough for the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army.

An Irish Times/ Ipsos MRBI poll published on Monday (Feb 3) found support for left-wing Sinn Fein at 25 per cent, making them a clear leader, with support for centre-right Fianna Fail at 23 per cent. Support for governing Fine Gael was 20 per cent.

Source: Reuters

