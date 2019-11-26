Six dead, buildings down as strongest tremor in decades rocks Albania

TIRANA, Albania: At least six people have died after the most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocked the capital of Tirana and surrounding region early on Tuesday (Nov 26), causing several buildings to collapse and burying residents in the rubble.

The 6.4 magnitude quake struck shortly before 4am local time (0300 GMT), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, the second powerful tremor to hit the region in two months.

It was centered 30km west of Tirana, at a shallow depth of 10km, the USGS said.

Residents gathered outdoors in Tirana. (Photo: AFP/Gent Shkullaku)

Two women were found in the rubble of an apartment building in the northern village of Thumane, and a man died in the town of Kurbin after panicking and jumping out of a building, a Defense Ministry spokeswoman said.

The bodies of three other victims were pulled from the wreckage of two collapsed buildings in Durres, the defense ministry said.

Emergency workers told local media one of those killed was an elderly woman who had managed to save her grandson by cradling him with her body.

A Reuters witness described residents fleeing apartment buildings in Tirana, some carrying babies. Power was down in several neighborhoods.

It was the strongest quake in the region in decades. (Photo: AFP/Gent Shkullaku)

"There is considerable damage," defence ministry spokesperson Albana Qajahaj told AFP.

A three-storey hotel in the port town of Durres collapsed while another building in the city centre was badly damaged.

"Firefighters and army staff are helping residents (caught) under the rubble", Qajahaj told reporters.

An unidentified man, with a wound dressing on his right cheek, told News24 TV his daughter and niece were among those trapped in a collapsed apartment building in Durres.

"I talked with my daughter and niece on the phone. They said they are well and are waiting for the rescue. Could not talk to my wife. There are other families, but I could not talk to them," the man said.

A car is seen on fire after a car alarm short-circuited following a strong earthquake in Tirana, Albania on Nov 26, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. (Screengrab: Reuters/Silver Turku)

National police said people in Durres and the surrounding areas to avoid driving so emergency services could reach those affected by the earthquake.

Damage was also reported in Thumana, 30km northwest of Tirana.

Around 50 people with light injuries were being treated in hospital in the capital, Health Minister Ogerta Manasterliu said.

Other reports said 150 people were treated for light injuries.

Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane, after an earthquake shook Albania on Nov 26, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Florian Goga)

The quake was felt across the Balkans, from Sarajevo to Bosnia and even in the Serbian city of Novi Sad almost 700km away, according to reports in local media and on social networks.

It was followed by several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 5.3, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The same region of Albania was hit by a 5.6-magnitude quake in September, described by authorities as the strongest earthquake of the last 20-30 years.

The Balkans is an area prone to seismic activity and earthquakes are frequent.