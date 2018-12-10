Six Israelis wounded in Palestinian shooting attack - officials

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian opened fire on Sunday at a group of Israelis standing at a bus stop near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, wounding six of them, Israeli officials said.

One woman was in critical condition, medical officials said.

"Shots were fired from a passing Palestinian vehicle towards Israeli civilians who were standing at the bus station," the Israeli army said. "Troops who were present nearby responded by firing towards the suspect vehicle, which fled."

Israeli forces were still searching for the attacker, it said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Andrew Roche)