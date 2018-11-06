Six people arrested over attack plans against President Macron

Six people have been arrested as part of a preliminary investigation into a suspected plan to attack French President Emmanuel Macron, an official close to the probe said.

The source said French security services had arrested the six on suspicion of undertaking an "imprecise and loosely-formed" plan for "violent action" against the president.

French TV channel BFM TV reported that the six were members of the far-right, but that could not be independently confirmed.

