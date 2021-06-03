Dizzying sky pool unveiled in London

LONDON: A transparent pool suspended between two high-rise apartment buildings in south-west London has been making waves.

Hailed in media reports as the world's first swimming pool bridge and largest acrylic pool structure, the 25m-long Sky Pool located at luxury residential development Embassy Gardens in Nine Elms makes swimmers appear to float more than 30m above ground level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pool is about 3m deep and reportedly takes 375 tonnes of water to fill.



From where they are swimming, residents can take in London's iconic skyline views, including the London Eye and the Houses of Parliament.

People swim in the Sky Pool at Embassy Gardens in south-west London on Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Justin Tallis)

Response to the pool has been mixed, with some saying it makes for a "pretty cool" view while others have called it "terrifying" and in contrast with the typically relaxing nature of such facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many others have pointed out how access to the pool is limited to residents of Embassy Gardens' private blocks. Shared ownership residents are reportedly not able to swim in the Sky Pool as they do not pay for access to the development's facilities, which include a grand entrance and lobby, as well as a cinema, gym and rooftop bar.



Social media posts have also surfaced to discuss "the dark side" of the Embassy Gardens development located next to the US Embassy.

One Instagram account @real_embassygardens features photos of stained and cracked windows, blocked up walking paths and construction debris, said to be among the issues residents have with the maintenance of the development.

People swim in the Sky Pool at Embassy Gardens in south-west London on Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Justin Tallis)

Advertisement

The pool was designed by architects Arup Associates, aquarium designers Reynolds and structural engineers Eckersley O'Callaghan.

It was manufactured in the US state of Colorado before its journey across the Atlantic to the British capital.

