Slovak president to let premier's party choose next PM - coalition party

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia's president supports Prime Minister Robert Fico's offer to resign on condition that his party be allowed to pick the next government leader, a junior party in the ruling coalition said on Thursday.

Fico is trying to keep the three-party government alive after the murder of an investigative journalist last month shocked the central European nation, prompting mass street protests and calls for new elections.

Ruling parties agreed on Wednesday that Fico would offer his resignation, on condition that his Smer party could pick his successor, to ease the political crisis.

President Andrej Kiska, who has urged a government revamp or early elections to rebuild public trust, has not officially reacted to the offer.

However, his office said in a statement the president would meet deputy prime minister Peter Pellegrini at 1200 GMT. It gave no further details.

Pellegrini is a member of Fico's Smer party and a former parliamentary speaker. News website Dennik N had reported earlier, citing unnamed sources, that Pellegrini could be named the next prime minister.

Separately, the government office said a cabinet meeting would take place at 1300 GMT.

Earlier the leader of Most-Hid, a junior coalition party, said the president had agreed to the coalition's condition of Smer nominating the next prime minister when party leaders presented it to him on Wednesday evening.

"After yesterday's decision of the three coalition partners we informed the president," Most-Hid chief Bela Bugar told a news conference. "There will be a resignation and Smer as the strongest party will pick a candidate for prime minister. Of course, the president agreed."

The murder of 27-year-old investigative reporter Jan Kuciak, who wrote about fraud cases involving businessmen with political ties, has fuelled public anger over corruption in Slovakia, a member of the European Union, the euro zone and NATO.

No one has been charged over the killing of Kuciak, who was found shot dead at home with his fiancée in late February.

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Stamp)