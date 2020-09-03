Slovak court acquits businessman in journalist's murder; one other defendant guilty

PEZINOK, Slovakia: A Slovak court ruled on Thursday (Sep 3) that an influential businessman was not guilty in the case of the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, the presiding judge said.

The court found one other defendant guilty of taking part in the murder, but did not find evidence the hit was ordered by businessman Marian Kocner.

The killing of Jan Kuciak, 27, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova led to mass street protests and forced then prime minister and longtime leader Robert Fico to step down, and ushered in a new government in March this year whose main election promise was to clean up sleaze.

The couple were gunned down in their home outside Bratislava in February 2018, in a killing that mirrored the murder in Malta four months earlier of another journalist investigating corruption, Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Bringing Kuciak's killers to justice has been a test of Slovakia's judicial and political system, long seen as susceptible to corruption.

The verdict had been postponed from August to give more time to review the rulings.

Prosecutors say Slovak entrepreneur Kocner, the subject of Kuciak's reporting on corruption involving politically connected business people, had ordered the killing of the reporter. Kocner denied the charge.

The investigation forced the resignation of several senior politicians and judicial officials on account of their previous links to Kocner.

Prosecutors had sought a 25-year jail sentence for Kocner and for each of his two co-defendants.

Two others have already been convicted in the case after admitting guilt. One of them, a former soldier, received 23 years in prison for killing Kuciak and his girlfriend, while a fifth suspect admitted to facilitating the murder and was given a 15-year sentence.

Kocner, who is well-known in Slovak business and political circles, has already received a 19-year sentence in a separate case after being convicted of forging €69 million in promissory notes.

Slovaks' anger over the killing of Kuciak and his fiancee and perceptions of persistent graft helped to usher in activist lawyer Zuzana Caputova as the country's president last year.

It also opened the way for Igor Matovic's outsider Ordinary People party to win a February parliamentary election this year, allowing him to become prime minister.