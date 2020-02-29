Slovaks vote as journalist's murder drives 'desire for change'

BRATISLAVA: Slovaks voted in a general election on Saturday expected to oust the governing populists from power amid an angry backlash over the 2018 gangland-style murder of a journalist whose stories exposed high-level corruption in the eurozone country.

Allegedly a hit ordered by a businessman with connections to politicians, the killing of Jan Kuciak, which also took the life of his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, has become a lightning rod for public outrage at graft in public life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reeling from the fallout of the murder, surveys suggest that Robert Fico's governing populist-left Smer-Social Democracy (Smer-SD) party is threatened by OLaNO, a surging centre-right opposition party focused on rooting out corruption.

"Change is much needed here," said Daniela Jonasova, a 35-year-old office clerk, who told AFP she voted for OLaNO at a Bratislava polling station.

"I like the way (OLaNO leader Igor) Matovic points out what is wrong in Slovakia - I believe he'll bring a real change," she added, referring to OLaNO's anti-graft focus.

'DECENCY IN POLITICS'

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Bratislava-based political analyst Radoslav Stefancik, "the election is primarily about the desire for decency in politics.

"Instead of protesting against the ruling Smer-SD party on the streets, people will do so in polling stations," Stefancik told AFP.

The double murder triggered the largest anti-government protests since communist times and toppled Fico as prime minister, with his party colleague Peter Pellegrini taking over the reins.

It also propelled Zuzana Caputova, a liberal lawyer and anti-graft activist, out of nowhere to win last year's presidential race in the country of 5.4 million people.

"There's a strong desire for change in society," Branislav Kovacik, the dean of the faculty of political science at the University of Matej Bel in Banska Bystrica, northern Slovakia, told AFP on Saturday.

"The parties of the democratic opposition are anticipating a good result that would allow them to take power," he added.

Having vowed to immediately push through anti-corruption measures should he win office, OLaNO leader Matovic, a 46-year-old MP, appears to have galvanised voter outrage over the murders and the high-level corruption they exposed.

An eccentric self-made millionaire and former media boss, Matovic set up "Ordinary People and Independent Personalities - OLaNO" a decade ago.

Analysts suggest the media-savvy but unpredictable politician could become premier if he manages to unify the splintered opposition.

Referring to the Greek myth of a three-headed monster, Matovic urged Slovaks to "come out massively to vote and cut off the last head of the Hydra of corruption" as he cast his ballot in his native Trnava, western Slovakia.

Meanwhile, Smer-SD Prime Minister Pellegrini said he was "ready to accept any result" after voting in the northern city of Banska Bystrica.

FAR-RIGHT GAINS?

Although Fico has ruled out a post-election coalition deal with the far-right Our Slovakia LSNS, the two parties joined forces this week in parliament to pass a Smer-SD bill giving pensioners extra benefits, a move the opposition condemned as pork-barrel electioneering.

"Fico has character. He's a real politician. Everyone else lacks the experience and knowledge as how to run a country," Iveta, a pensioner and Smer-SD voter, who declined to provide her surname, told AFP at a polling station in Bratislava.

She said benefits the Smer-SD introduced for pensioners and students, like free trains, were a factor in her decision.

Capitalising on its anti-establishment posture and a backlash against Slovakia's impoverished Roma minority, surveys show the LSNS could double its current 10 seats in the 150-member unicameral parliament.

Kotleba, 42, a former regional governor, is notorious for having previously led street marches with party members dressed in neo-Nazi uniforms. He faces fresh hate-speech charges after having already been acquitted of similar allegations.

Surveys suggest the LSNS is the number one choice of first-time voters, many drawn by its nationalist economic and social agenda.

Friendly with Russia, Kotleba wants Slovakia to exit the US-led NATO defence alliance and is hostile towards the European Union.

Heavily dependent on car-making, growth in the Slovak economy is projected to slow to 2.2 per cent this year, according to the European Commission's latest forecast.

Unemployment is relatively low at around 5.6 per cent in late 2019.

Although there was no official tally, turnout was reportedly high.

Long queues formed outside polling stations, making even President Caputova and Prime Minister Pellegrini wait in line for some 15 minutes before they could vote, local media reported.

Election officials extended voting by one hour until 2200 GMT after two deaths at separate polling stations.

An exit poll is expected shortly after polling stations close.