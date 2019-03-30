Slovaks vote with activist on course to be first female president

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia voted on Saturday (Mar 30) in a run-off election dominated by calls for change, with an anti-corruption activist poised to become its first female president a year after a journalist's murder triggered mass protests and plunged the country into crisis.

An environmental lawyer with no experience in political office, Zuzana Caputova, 45, is on course to beat the ruling party candidate, 52-year-old EU energy commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

Two recent opinion polls gave at least 60 per cent of the vote to Caputova, who ran on a slogan of "Stand up to evil" in this central European country of 5.4 million.

"This presidential campaign has been an intense journey," Caputova told reporters after casting her ballot.

"The last weeks have been extremely challenging."

No stranger to tough battles, Caputova won a 2016 award for successfully blocking a planned landfill in her hometown of Pezinok.

More recently, she took to the streets of Slovakia along with tens of thousands of other anti-government protesters after investigative journalist Jan Kuciak was gunned down alongside his fiancee in February 2018.

He had been preparing to publish a story on alleged ties between Slovak politicians and the Italian mafia.

The killings forced then prime minister Robert Fico to resign but he remains leader of the governing populist-left Smer-SD party and is a close ally of the current premier.

Five people have been charged, including a millionaire businessman with alleged Smer-SD ties who is suspected of ordering the murders.

CAPUTOVA 'LIKE MACRON'

The European Parliament has urged Slovakia to look into "any possible political links to the crimes."

MEPs voiced "concern about the allegations of corruption, conflicts of interest, impunity and revolving doors in Slovakia's circles of power."



Speaking to AFP on the campaign trail, Caputova said that if elected, she would "initiate systematic changes that would deprive prosecutors and the police of political influence."

Earlier this week, she won an endorsement from Jozef Kuciak, the slain journalist's brother, who denounced Sefcovic for his ties to the political establishment.

"I will not vote for someone supported by oligarchs and their people who have deprived me of my brother and sister-in-law," he said.

Smer-SD's backing may have cost Sefcovic in the first round when he took just 19 per cent of the vote compared to Caputova's 40.

Caputova said on Saturday she expected "a closer result" in the run-off.

Maros Sefcovic (L) and Zuzana Caputova (R) face off in a second round vote on Saturday. (Photo: AFP/Vladimir Simicek)

Observers have compared her to French President Emmanuel Macron, an outsider who swept to power on a reformist agenda.

"A similar story unfolded during the last presidential election in France, where the representative of the new political trend and a new political movement prevailed," analyst Aneta Vilagi told AFP.

But analyst Juraj Marusiak cautioned that both "their programmes were formulated within vague contours, so they can also bring great disappointment."

"Caputova, like Macron, is a symbol of a very hazily defined hope."

NO TO AN ANGELA MERKEL

Outgoing President Andrej Kiska has expressed satisfaction that both candidates are "democratic and pro-European" but has personally endorsed Caputova.

"We need politicians who will fight for a decent and just Slovakia," he said on Saturday.

Sefcovic expressed hope Saturday there would be a high turnout, which "means greater legitimacy for the elected president."

Pensioner Ladislav Kuchta, 66, voted for him because "the president is an important post, we need a man for it."

"We don't want an Angela Merkel in Slovakia," he told AFP, referring to the German chancellor.

Bratislava teacher Edita Sladkova has also backed Sefcovic, calling him "fluent in three foreign languages ... broad-minded and erudite in all areas."

'ANYONE BUT HIM'

But IT technician Oliver Strycek called Caputova's lack of political experience refreshing.

"I don't see anyone among our politicians who'd be trustworthy, not even within the opposition parties," said the 55-year-old Bratislava voter.

Sefcovic, who took just 19 per cent of the vote in the first round, has promised greater social benefits for seniors and young families and a stronger industrial policy. (Photo: AFP/Vladimir Simicek)

Data analyst Viliam Gregus, 28, in the southern town of Komarno, said his choice of Caputova was "a protest vote against Sefcovic and the ruling coalition."

Artist Andrej Petrovic, 37, applauded Caputova's landfill battle, adding: "She will be good for this country."

Though the office is largely ceremonial, the president ratifies international treaties, appoints top judges, is commander-in-chief of the armed forces and can veto laws passed by parliament.

Polling stations close at 2100 GMT. Provisional results are expected around midnight.