Slovenian parliament confirms minority centre-left cabinet

LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian parliament on Thursday voted in a new centre-left minority government of Prime Minister Marjan Sarec following inconclusive June general election.

Forty-five deputies in the 90-seat parliament voted for the new cabinet, 34 were against, while 11 abstained from the vote or were absent.

Sarec told parliament before the vote the government will focus on improving the national health system, cut red tape and ensure a stable economic environment in Slovenia.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)